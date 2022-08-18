JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0333

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $296.05 million and $42.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00716650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

