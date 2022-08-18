K92 Mining Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

