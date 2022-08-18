Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Karora Resources Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

