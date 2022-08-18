Karpus Management Inc. Buys 3,767 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,092,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 5,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,438. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

