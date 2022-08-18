Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,431,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,373 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 504,739 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 364,340 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 494,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES remained flat at $10.04 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.