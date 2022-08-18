Karpus Management Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 6,116.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

