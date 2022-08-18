Karpus Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.23% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

VTN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

