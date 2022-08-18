Karpus Management Inc. Sells 156,410 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,410 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,104. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

