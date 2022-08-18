Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 171 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average of $221.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

