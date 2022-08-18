Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.