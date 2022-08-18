Keebeck Alpha LP Has $296,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

