Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Insider Activity at Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

