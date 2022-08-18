Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $258,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,876 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

