Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.58. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

