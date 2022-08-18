Keep Network Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $162.68 million and $1.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,788,667 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

