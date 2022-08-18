Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases 6,010 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $84.73. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

