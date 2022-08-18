Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Down 6.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 38,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.