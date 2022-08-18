Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$33,500.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,765.60.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE KEL opened at C$6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.9951378 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

