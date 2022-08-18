Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON KMR opened at GBX 464.25 ($5.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.02. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 533 ($6.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

