Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 458,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

