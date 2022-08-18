Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 67.69% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Kidpik Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of PIK stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kidpik as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

