Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FCX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

