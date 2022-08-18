Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,179.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

LOW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,855. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

