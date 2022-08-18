Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $8.54 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

SQQQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,911,070. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

