Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

