Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 598,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC remained flat at $51.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,347. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

