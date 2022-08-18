Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

