Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VFH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.