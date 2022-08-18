Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.45. 79,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.