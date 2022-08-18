Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,132. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.