Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.