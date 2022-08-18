Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $556.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.85 and a 200 day moving average of $561.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

