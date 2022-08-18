Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 14,149 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 18.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $96,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,438. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.