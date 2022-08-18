Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $7.79. Klabin shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,303 shares.

Klabin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Klabin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

