Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €14.90 ($15.20) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of KCO traded up €0.41 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.47 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 449,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a market cap of $944.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.57 and a 200 day moving average of €10.46.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

