kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 114,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

