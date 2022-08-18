Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.