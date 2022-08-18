Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 63,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,521,408 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.