KOK One Day Volume Reaches $8.18 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. KOK has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

