Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.16). 2,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 500.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

