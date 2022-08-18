Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $46,350.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 622,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

