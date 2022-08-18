Kryll (KRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,273.00

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $351,273.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

