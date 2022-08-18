Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.42. 4,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.