Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LH traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,545. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average is $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

