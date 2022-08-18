Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71.

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $24,267.82.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,212. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

