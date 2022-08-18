Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.84. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,212. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.