Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,336,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

ADBE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $438.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

