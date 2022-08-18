Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,437 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.28. 172,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

