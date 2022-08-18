Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $214.19. 4,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

