Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $267.27. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.